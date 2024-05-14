Over 40 people search for missing Jennifer Elliott

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Jennifer Elliott was reported missing on May 2 and the Greene County Sheriff’s Department has been searching for her ever since.

Detective Toby Price told News Channel 11 that a search party involving eight different agencies from both Tennessee and North Carolina came out Saturday to search the last area on Viking Mountain where Elliott was seen.

“They split everybody up into different parties and each party searched their grid thoroughly,” Price said. “We just centered around the last known spot that she was seen and we just kind of worked outward from there.”

The search started Saturday at 9:30 a.m. and ended around 6 p.m. Price said the search covered around 200 acres of Viking Mountain.

“When you got hundreds of thousands of acres up there, it’s just a little scratch off the top of it,” Price said.

Price said he does not believe Elliott is endangered and as of right now they do not have any large-scale searches planned like the one they did last Saturday, but he is following up on any tips about where Elliott could be as they come in.

Anyone with information about Jennifer Elliott is asked to contact the Greene County Sheriff’s Department.

