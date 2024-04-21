Over 40 dogs rescued after fire at New Jersey business complex: police

FAIRFIELD, N.J. (PIX11) — Over 40 dogs were rescued from a K9 Resort in a commercial building on Saturday in New Jersey, according to officials.

Fire officials said they were able to rescue several dogs around 9:30 p.m. at K9 Resorts Hotel in the Pio Costa Industrial Complex in Fairfield before the smoke became “unsafe.” After the fire department arrived, the rest of the dogs were removed from the building. According to officials, 46 dogs were rescued from the dog hotel and taken to be treated by a veterinarian.

The Fairfield Fire Prevention Bureau is investigating the cause of the fire. However, a preliminary investigation showed that the heaviest fire damage was caused in MR Convenience and Smoke Shop in the complex. Officials said that several other businesses, including the dog hotel, had smoke damage.

“The success of this evacuation effort is the direct result of the bravery and selflessness of responding law enforcement officers and firefighters who made sure that they continued to enter the facility until all dogs were safely removed. In addition, the quick response and actions of the Fairfield Fire Department and our mutual aid fire departments contained the fire before it could have been much worse,” said Public Information Officer Stacy Chiarolanza.

Officials said that the dogs were taken to another location owned by K9 Resorts.

A Fairfield police officer was taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

