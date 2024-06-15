Over $4 million in federal disaster assistance provided to Mass. residence a month after approval

One month after President Joe Biden signed a disaster flooding declaration for Massachusetts, FEMA has provided 779 households with $4,863,642 in federal disaster assistance.

According to FEMA, they have approved $2,973,973 to help homeowners and renters with temporary housing and home repairs.

Another $1,889,668 is being provided to help survivors replace personal property with storm-related necessities like childcare, storage, disaster medical and dental expenses, and other disaster-related items.

“We will continue to work with our state and local partners, making every effort to reach those affected by the September storms,” said Federal Coordinating Officer Bob Fogel. “Our goal is to ensure that everyone who is eligible for FEMA assistance receives it.”

Flash flooding caused extensive damage in Leominster in September 2023 causing more than $36 million in damages in the city. after an unprecedented 11 inches of rain fell in the city in just a matter of five hours.

FEMA home inspectors have completed 963 inspections, and FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance specialists have reached out to over 2,000 survivors to provide information about registering.

Since the declaration FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers have seen 514 individuals and have taken 175 registrations.

Two DRCs are currently open, one in Attleboro (at Bristol Community College, 11 Field Road) and one at the Leominster City Hall (25 West Street).

