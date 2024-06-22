About 2,500 without power in Jenison area

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — Around 2,500 people are without power early Sunday morning in the Jenison area, the Consumers Energy interactive power map shows.

Two outages in the Hudsonville and Jenison areas were first reported around 5:30 p.m. Saturday, initially affecting over 4,000 customers in total, according to the map.

By midnight Sunday, the map showed one outage had been resolved, but the other remained. The remaining outage affected 2,503 customers as of 12 a.m.

Crews estimate power will be restored by 7 a.m. Sunday, according to the map.

A spokesperson for Consumers previously told News 8 that crews are still investigating the cause of the outages, but they don’t believe the outages are linked to storm damage.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.