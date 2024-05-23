Over 4,000 Rutherford County school district graduates step toward bright future

Rutherford County Schools recently hosted a slew of graduation ceremonies honoring the Class of 2024 as they embark upon a new future.

Valedictorians and salutatorians gave inspiring and reflective speeches, parents beamed with pride and family members piled into the Tucker Theatre at Middle Tennessee State University last week to celebrate graduates of the Class of 2024.

Over the past two weeks, graduates from 12 high schools walked across the stage with a diploma in Rutherford County.

Highlights that distinguish the Class of 2024 are as follows:

Total of 4,384 graduates

301 of those finished with a perfect 4.0 GPA

13 scored a perfect 36 on their ACT

22 valedictorians and 21 salutatorians were named

Four graduates have been accepted into prestigious military academies

196 students completed the requirements for work ethic distinction

59 graduates completed an associate’s degree through one of our early college programs

"These accomplishments just name a few of the more universal opportunities across our high schools, but we also have several graduates who achieved other honors and advanced options, such as International Baccalaureate, Cambridge, the honors college, the BCA, AP credits, and dual enrollment hours," RCS Chief Communications Officer James Evans said.

"We are so proud of our graduates, and we are excited to see how they will use their achievements for their futures."

To view graduations photo galleries, see below:

Some of the Rutherford County Virtual School graduates toss their caps at the end of their graduation ceremony at Tucker Theatre at MTSU, on Wednesday, May 15, 2024.

Arooj Zehra and Kameera Ward at Blackman High School graduation at MTSU’s Murphy Center on Saturday, May 18, 2024.

Chase Bowes, Hamza Fareed, Cameron Sygden-Kundar and Canaan Jackson at Blackman High School graduation at MTSU’s Murphy Center on Saturday, May 18, 2024.

Carter Grissom, ALex Sayvone and Audrey Smith at Riverdale High School graduation at MTSU’s Murphy Center on Friday, May 17, 2024.

Brian Sanchez and Osmar Sierra Calderon at LaVergne High School graduation at MTSU’s Murphy Center on Thursday, May 16, 2024.

Amystigue Whitley and Keona Wiley at LaVergne High School graduation at MTSU’s Murphy Center on Thursday, May 16, 2024.

Several 2024 high school graduating seniors returned to their former elementary school Discovery School, in Murfreesboro, for a senior breakfast and parade on Monday, May 20, 2024. During the parade the seniors, who wore shirts denoting the colleges that they will be attending, were cheered on by the current student body that lined the hallways. The purpose of the parade is to instill the same college-bound goals as the alumni to the current elementary school students.

Elizabeth Elam, Jouvence Benott and Sophia Leon at Oakland High School graduation at MTSU’s Murphy Center on Wednesday, May 15, 2024.

Rutherford County Virtual School graduate Darvin Dalmacy holds up his diploma as he is surrounded by his family after the Rutherford County Virtual School’s graduation ceremony at Tucker Theatre at MTSU, on Wednesday, May 15, 2024.

Haley Johnson, Alex Johnstone, Jack Lane, Abudala Mombwe and Blake Schofield at Siegel High School graduation at MTSU’s Murphy Center on Tuesday, May 14, 2024.

Central Magnet School graduates Reily Gusman, left and Harper Guthrie wave to the crowd during Central Magnet School's graduation at MTSU’s Murphy Center on Monday, May 13, 2024.

Central Magnet School graduate Matthew Moore celebrates after Central Magnet School’s graduation program as he walks off the floor at MTSU’s Murphy Center on Monday, May 13, 2024.

Central Magnet School graduates Noella Obi, left and Mesom Okafor, right react to Central Magnet School’s faculty and staff reflections during the Central Magnet School graduation at MTSU’s Murphy Center on Monday, May 13, 2024.

Central Magnet School graduate and Valedictorian Nij Dilipbhai Patel is recognized during the Central Magnet School graduation at MTSU’s Murphy Center on Monday, May 13, 2024.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Herald: Rutherford County graduates step toward bright future