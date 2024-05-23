Over 4,000 Rutherford County school district graduates step toward bright future
Kerri Bartlett, Murfreesboro Daily News Journal
·1 min read
Rutherford County Schools recently hosted a slew of graduation ceremonies honoring the Class of 2024 as they embark upon a new future.
Valedictorians and salutatorians gave inspiring and reflective speeches, parents beamed with pride and family members piled into the Tucker Theatre at Middle Tennessee State University last week to celebrate graduates of the Class of 2024.
Over the past two weeks, graduates from 12 high schools walked across the stage with a diploma in Rutherford County.
Highlights that distinguish the Class of 2024 are as follows:
Total of 4,384 graduates
301 of those finished with a perfect 4.0 GPA
13 scored a perfect 36 on their ACT
22 valedictorians and 21 salutatorians were named
Four graduates have been accepted into prestigious military academies
196 students completed the requirements for work ethic distinction
59 graduates completed an associate’s degree through one of our early college programs
"These accomplishments just name a few of the more universal opportunities across our high schools, but we also have several graduates who achieved other honors and advanced options, such as International Baccalaureate, Cambridge, the honors college, the BCA, AP credits, and dual enrollment hours," RCS Chief Communications Officer James Evans said.
"We are so proud of our graduates, and we are excited to see how they will use their achievements for their futures."
