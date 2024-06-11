Over $38 million worth of drugs seized at border in May

SAN DIEGO (FOX 5/KUSI) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection on Monday released May drug seizure stats for the San Diego Field Office.

The San Diego Field Office — comprised of the San Ysidro, Otay Mesa, San Diego air and seaport, Calexico East/West, Tecate, and Andrade Ports of Entry — seized $38.3 million worth of drugs last month, border officials said.

In 165 separate smuggling attempts from May 1 to May 31 at the San Diego Field Office, CBP officers confiscated 4.31 pounds of marijuana, 21.73 pounds of heroin, 913.9 pounds of cocaine, 561.91 pounds of fentanyl and 16,408.94 pounds of methamphetamine.

“These extraordinary efforts stand as a testament to the diligent and exceptional work by our officers,” said Sidney K. Aki, CBP Director of Field Operations for San Diego. “The interdiction of these drugs not only disrupts criminal networks but also underscores the importance for continued vigilance and collaboration in the fight against drug trafficking.”

The second-largest San Diego Field Office methamphetamine seizure on record, and third- largest nationwide, occurred in May at the Otay Mesa Commercial Facility, according to CBP.

All of the seizures in May were a part of Operation Apollo, focused on combatting the smuggling of fentanyl into the U.S.

The suspects in the drug seizures were arrested and turned over to Homeland Security Investigations for further investigation.

