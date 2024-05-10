Over $37 million in federal funds coming to Pennsylvania to treat PFAS in water

(WHTM) – Pennsylvania is receiving a financial boost from the federal government to help remove so-called “forever chemicals” from drinking water.

Several Democratic federal lawmakers from Pennsylvania — Senators Bob Casey and John Fetterman, and Representatives Dwight Evans, Madeleine Dean, and Chrissy Houlahan — announced $37,543,000 in funding from the Environmental Protection Agency.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

abc27 Evening Newsletter

The funding, they say, will help remove contaminants like Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFAS) — so-called “forever chemicals” — and make drinking water cleaner and safer.

“This landmark funding will help us tackle water contamination head-on in Pennsylvania by implementing vital testing projects to identify and rectify PFAS and other harmful substances from breaching Pennsylvania households,” said Fetterman. “Everyone deserves access to safe and clean water. We have to make sure no community is left behind. This isn’t just about infrastructure, it’s about equity and environmental justice.”

“This federal funding will be helpful in meeting the new federal standards on clean water and PFAS, and I’m pleased to see the Biden Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act that I voted for once again delivering tens of millions of dollars in federal funding for Pennsylvania,” said Evans.

The funding comes from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, and follows $75 million in funding for the state for testing and treatment in February 2023, followed up by $266 million in April 2023.

Pennsylvania has disbursed $151 million so far this year for water improvement projects, including $14 million to the Derry Township Municipal Authority for PFAS mitigation.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.