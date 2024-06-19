Over 30 arrests made in Whitehaven during ‘Operation Code Zero’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After five days of “Operation Code Zero” in the Raines Police Station area, five weapons and two stolen vehicles were recovered along with 34 people being arrested.

Operation Code Zero is a collaborative effort between city, state, and federal agencies.

The operation started last Friday. According to MPD’s website, that area covers nearly 80 square miles with a population of more than 102,000 people.

Interim Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis recently talked about the operation saying officers target one neighborhood at a time.

“Different precincts have different types of crime,” Chief Davis said. “Some precincts have gun violence. Some precincts like Appling Farms have more auto thefts.”

In this most recent operation in the Raines area, there were more than 200 traffic stops with the seizure of various drugs, guns, and two stolen vehicles recovered.

19-year-old Trevor Randle was one of those arrested. Task force officers say they found him loitering on private property with marijuana.

Records show he was out of jail following another incident last December.

In that case, officers arrested Randle after saying he was in a stolen Infiniti that led them on a chase and crash in Whitehaven.

Police say during the chase the Infiniti smashed into a parked car. That car hit a woman standing nearby, killing her on the scene.

The car also crashed into a Memphis Police squad car.

Randle is now being held in jail on a $30,000 bond.

