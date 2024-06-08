Over 3,900 without power in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Over 3,900 customers are without power Saturday evening, according to the Duke Energy Outage Map.

The outage was first reported around 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 8. Fallen trees or branches caused about 500 of those outages, but officials have not said what led to the rest of the outages.

Images courtesy of the Duke Energy Outage Map

It is estimated that the power will be restored around 3 a.m. Sunday morning.

This is a Developing Story . Check back for updates

