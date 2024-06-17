UPDATE: Power restored to most after outage in Preble Co.

UPDATE @ 12:30 p.m.

Power has been restored to most after a large outage in Preble County.

As of 12:22 p.m., 1 AES customer is without power.

At its peak over 3,000 customers reported not having power.

INITIAL REPORT:

Over 1,000 AES Ohio customers are without power in Preble County.

As of 12:10 p.m., 1,534 customers are without power, according to the AES Ohio outage map.

News Center 7 is working to learn the cause of the outages and will continue updating this story.