Over 3,000 early ballots cast in San Angelo Police Chief Runoff

SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — More than 3,000 voters in the city have already submitted early or absentee ballots in anticipation of the upcoming runoff for police chief in San Angelo.

Police Lt. Mike Hernandez and Police Sgt. Travis Griffith emerged as frontrunners in the May City elections, receiving the highest number of votes among the three candidates.

The early voting precinct is located at the Edd B. Keyes Building downtown on Beauregard Avenue. Early voting will continue next week on Monday, June 10, and Tuesday, June 11, operating from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

The police chief runoff election day is set for Saturday, June 15. With significant early turnout, the stage is set for San Angelo residents to determine the future direction of the city’s police force.

