Over $20K in marijuana products seized, San Rafael man arrested for selling to minors: sheriff

(KRON) — More than $20,000 worth of marijuana products were seized last week, the Marin County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) announced Friday on social media.

After conducting a traffic stop on a white Honda Civic on March 7, an MCSO deputy identified the driver as 21-year-old San Rafael man Julian Sanchez who was on county probation. Authorities located the apartment where Sanchez lived — a residence that was not reported to his probation officer.

MCSO was able to search his vehicle and found more than a pound of processed marijuana, hundreds of dollars in U.S. currency, a functioning digital scale, packaging, two working cellphones and other marijuana-related products.

Sanchez was issued a citation after evidence surfaced of him engaging in illegal marijuana sales, according to MCSO. Detectives searched Sanchez’s phone to obtain the evidence. Under his probation terms, Sanchez is required to give up the passcodes to his mobile devices.

Evidence also showed Sanchez was selling these products (pictured below) to minors, which is a felony. Many of Sanchez’s transactions happened at or near high schools in Marin County.

(Marin County Sheriff’s Office)

(Marin County Sheriff’s Office)

A day later on March 8, detectives contacted Sanchez at his vehicle in downtown San Rafael for a probation search. He was found to possess the aforementioned $20,000 worth of marijuana products and was later arrested.

Detectives also seized more than $17,000 from Sanchez, which is suspected to be the proceeds from his marijuana sales, authorities said.

Sanchez was arrested and booked into Marin County Jail for felony marijuana sales. His bail is set at $5,000, according to county jail records.

“MCSO encourages parents to be vigilant to their children’s activities on their cellphones,” the sheriff’s office wrote on Facebook. “Apps such as Telegram and Signal are frequently used by drug dealers to communicate with potential buyers.”

