Over 20 incarcerated students in San Diego earn degrees from ‘first-of-its-kind’ partnership

SAN DIEGO (FOX 5/KUSI) — A total of 23 incarcerated students from the Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility recently graduated with bachelor’s degrees.

According to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR), their accomplishments are due to a “first-of-its-kind” partnership with the University of California. The San Diego-area students received in-person instruction led by UC Irvine professors.

Through a program known as Leveraging Inspiring Futures Through Educational Degrees (LIFTED), those serving time can apply to transfer to UC Irvine as juniors and earn a bachelor’s degree in sociology while finishing out their sentences.

The department said the initiative is meant to strengthen public safety through prioritizing rehabilitation and education programs. This comes as studies have shown that incarcerated individuals who participate in correctional education are 48% less likely to return to prison within three years than those who did not have access to these opportunities.

“California is transforming its criminal justice system to focus on true rehabilitation, justice, and safer communities statewide — known as the California Model,” said CDCR Secretary Jeff Macomber. “This collaboration with the University of California allows these graduates to build a foundation focused on pursuing educational opportunities that will prepare them for a successful future, while making our communities safer.”

The program’s first group of students began taking faculty-led courses in the fall of 2022.

Incarcerated students

“This is a historic occasion to celebrate both the first 23 incarcerated students earning bachelor’s degrees from a top 10 public university and a successful partnership between two major state institutions, who are working together to bring a world class public education into state prison,” said LIFTED Director and UCI Professor Keramet Reiter.

Congratulations, graduates.

