Over 2,000 Pepco customers without power in DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Over 2,000 Pepco customers were affected by power outages in the District on Saturday night.

The Northeast part of the District, near NoMA and the H Street Corridor, was specifically impacted, according to a Pepco spokesperson. As of 8:30 p.m., it was anticipated that crews would restore power by 11 p.m.

“We know how frustrating it is to be without service, but our crews will make repairs and restore service safely and as quickly as possible. Customers can report an outage and check their restoration status on Pepco’s website or the mobile app,” the spokesperson stated.

