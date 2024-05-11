Over 2,000 marijuana plants seized in Santa Clara drug bust

(KRON) — The Santa Clara County Sheriff’s office reported a major marijuana drug bust on Friday.

The marijuana bust was made on Thursday at a Santa Clara property near the San Benito Co. line, the Sheriff’s office said.

San Jose city contractor found dead at animal care facility

Image

Image

Over 2,000 “pot plants,” translating to over 100 pounds of marijuana, have been seized, the Sheriff’s office said.

The Sheriff’s office also reported seizing two pistols, as pictured below.

Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office

“Our covert investigations unit has been focused on this cultivation operation for months,” the Sheriff’s office said.

Four were arrested in relation to the bust. Information on the suspects is witheld as of this report.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.