Over 1K without power in Dayton area

Thousands are without power after an outage in the Dayton area Wednesday.

As of 11 p.m., 1,129 customers have reported their power is out, according to AES Ohio’s Outage Map.

The outage appears to be concentrated in the east Dayton area.

AES Ohio is asking anyone to report their outage by calling 877-4OUTAGE (877-468-8243) or visiting this website.

We are working to learn what led up to the outage and will continue to update this story.