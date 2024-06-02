Over $18,000 worth of items stolen in Melville burglary

MELVILLE, La. (KLFY)– Approximately $18,600 worth of items were stolen from this Melville residence May 16, and the Melville Police Department is currently investigating the burglary.

Authorities said, based on what they’ve gathered so far in the investigation, a residence located at 729 Jackson Lane was broken into, and multiple people could be involved, including one suspect at large who has been identified as 32-year-old Rodney Sanders of Melville. A warrant has been issued for his arrest for charges including aggravated burglary, felony theft, criminal damage to property and criminal trespassing.

Some jewelry, collectible coins, legal documents, firearms and about $9,000 cash was taken from the home. MPD said the homeowner was in the hospital at the time of the burglary.

Several items, including some of the jewelry, coins and 11 weapons were found and recovered at an abandoned home, located at 1108 1st Street in Melville, according to MPD.

The number of people involved and items stolen is unknown at this time. This is an ongoing investigation. More information will be shared when it becomes available.

