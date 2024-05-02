Over 16,000 Pounds of Ground Beef Recalled From Walmart for Possible E. Coli Contamination

This affects stores nationwide.

The USDA has issued a recall alert for approximately 16,243 pounds of raw ground beef processed through Cargill Meat Solutions in Hazelton, Pennsylvania, because of possible E. coli contamination.

The government agency’s website says the possibly tainted meat was “shipped to Walmart retail locations nationwide,” and it does not indicate any additional retailers. Walmart’s food recall page lists the recall link as well, along with a list of stores.

Cargill reported the issue to the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service after it “identified that previously segregated product had been inadvertently utilized in the production of ground beef.” There have been no confirmed reports of illness or adverse reactions due to consumption of the recalled ground beef.

How To Identify the Recalled Ground Beef

The recalled items were produced on April 26-27, 2024, and bear the USDA mark of inspection on the front of the product label, and the establishment number "EST. 86P" printed on the back of the product label.

Six products are subject to recall. Detailed photos of the labels of the specific packaging can be found here.

2.25-lbs. plastic-wrapped trays containing "93% LEAN 7% FAT ALL NATURAL LEAN GROUND BEEF" with lot code 117 and establishment number "EST. 86P" printed on the back of the label.

1.33-lbs. plastic-wrapped trays containing four "PRIME RIB BEEF STEAK BURGERS PATTIES" with lot code 118 and establishment number "EST. 86P" printed on the back of the label.

2.25-lbs. plastic-wrapped trays containing "85% LEAN 15% FAT ALL NATURAL ANGUS PREMIUM GROUND BEEF" with lot code 117 and establishment number "EST. 86P" printed on the back of the label.

2.25-lbs. plastic-wrapped trays containing "80% LEAN 20% FAT ALL NATURAL GROUND BEEF CHUCK" with lot code 118 and establishment number "EST. 86P" printed on the back of the label.

1.33-lbs. plastic-wrapped trays containing four "80% LEAN 20% FAT ALL NATURAL GROUND BEEF CHUCK PATTIES" with lot code 118 and establishment number "EST. 86P" printed on the back of the label.

1.33-lbs. plastic-wrapped trays containing four "90% LEAN 10% FAT ALL NATURAL GROUND BEEF SIRLOIN PATTIES" with lot code 118 and establishment number "EST. 86P" printed on the back of the label.

Consumers who have the recalled products in their homes should not consume them. Those with questions about the recall can contact Cargill Meat Solutions at 1-844-419-1574.

For details on E. coli, including symptoms of infection, see the CDC’s E. coli Questions and Answers Page.

Read the original article on All Recipes.