Over 140 affordable housing units coming to Fort Collins

Housing Catalyst was assigned $6.5 million in private activity bonds by the Larimer County Board of County Commissioners for the development of affordable housing units during the board's Tuesday meeting.

The bonds will support two projects, according to the presentation: Village on Eastbrook and Remington Parking Lot.

Village on Eastbrook will produce 73 new units and has an estimated total development cost of $32.5 million. Construction is scheduled to begin in late 2025.

The Remington Parking Lot is owned by the city of Fort Collins and will be redeveloped to produce between 70 and 100 new units and has an estimated total cost of $35 million. Construction for this project is scheduled to start in 2026.

Larimer County Housing Stability Program Manager Alea Rodriguez said the bonds are not a cash award.

“They're essentially special loans given to local governments to be allocated and eventually sold to investors to help build schools, hospitals or affordable housing. Larimer County chooses to focus all of its private activity bonds to support affordable housing,” Rodriguez said at the meeting.

Housing Catalyst's Kristin Fritz tours a patio at Oak 140 on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023 in downtown Fort Collins, Colorado. The new 79-unit building, a partnership between Housing Catalyst and the Downtown Development Authority, is the first low-income housing tax credit (LIHTC) project designed for workers in downtown.

Housing Catalyst was also recently assigned another $10.8 million by the city of Fort Collins, Housing Catalyst Chief Real Estate Officer Kristin Krasnove Fritz told the Coloradoan. The next step is to find an investor for the projects.

“You're basically awarded the ability to find an investor that wants the tax credits for your project,” Fritz told the Coloradoan. “Like really big organizations that are trying to reduce their federal tax liability and they can do that by investing in affordable housing.”

Between 2013 and 2023, private activity bonds supported the development and renovation of 852 units of affordable housing, according to Housing Catalyst’s presentation.

Among these is a property where commissioner Kristin Stephens used to live.

“I always light up when I see the village up on Shields because … as a young single mom, I lived in the village on Shields when I was first starting my career. It was a great space and I'm glad it's been renovated and kept as affordable housing property,” Stephens said at the meeting.

A sign hangs above the soon-to-be Housing Catalyst office on the ground level of Oak 140, a recently constructed apartment building at 140 East Oak St., on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023 in downtown Fort Collins, Colorado.

One of the challenges to continuing to build more affordable units are rising costs.

“It's always been hard to deliver affordable housing. We're paying the same for materials and labor and we're building beautiful housing. And we have just seen construction costs escalate significantly and then the pressure of interest rates — it's the same for us as it is for everyone in the market,” Fritz told the Coloradoan. “But we are still trying to deliver these units and we can't just increase the rent in order to cover those increased costs.”

Earlier this year, the county awarded $275,000 for a rental assistance program to Neighbor to Neighbor and more recently awarded $1 million to Fort Collins Habitat for Humanity for another affordable housing project.

