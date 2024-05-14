Over 123,000 gallons of wastewater spilled into Irwin Creek, officials say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A pipe blockage inside the Irwin Creek Wastewater Plant caused an estimated 123,000 gallons of wastewater to spill into a stream that flows into Irwin Creek between Saturday and Monday morning.

The pipe transports water from one part of the plant to another during the treatment process, but the blockage caused it to overflow. Once it was discovered, operators and maintenance staff worked to clear the blockage.

“A majority of wastewater overflows can be prevented with your help,” said Cam Coley, spokesperson at Charlotte Water. “Anything put in plumbing or a manhole can cause wastewater overflows, spilling raw sewage into your street, your creek or even inside your own home. Even products labeled as ‘flushable’ do not break down in the sewer system and can contribute to clogging.”

Water quality samples have been taken. There is no evidence of a fish killed in the creek or any adverse impacts on wildlife. This outage does not impact drinking water and no public action is needed at this time.

Over 421K gallons of wastewater spilled into Charlotte creek, officials say

The Irwin Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant treats more than 14 million gallons of wastewater daily.

