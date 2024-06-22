Over 10k customers without power in Queen Anne, Magnolia

Over 10,000 customers are without power in the Queen Anne and Magnolia neighborhoods of Seattle, According to Seattle City Light.

At about 7:22 a.m., the outage map for Seattle City Light showed a large outage in the area.

According to Seattle City Light, the cause is under investigation.

Seattle City Light estimated the time for restoration to be 2 p.m.

Crews are responding to an outage in the Queen Anne and Magnolia areas affecting approx. 10,000 customers. The cause is under investigation, and an estimated time of restoration is yet to be determined. Follow along on our outage map at: https://t.co/ijUJXHhsDH. pic.twitter.com/2JzvfSCcW0 — Seattle City Light (@SEACityLight) June 22, 2024