Over 100 pounds of drugs seized in Trinidad traffic stop

(TRINIDAD, Colo.) — More than 100 pounds of illegal drugs were seized on Tuesday, March 19, during a traffic stop on I-25 in Trinidad, and the Trinidad Police Department (TPD) said it believes the drugs were being delivered to Colorado.

TPD said officers pulled over a car traveling through Trinidad on the interstate on Tuesday, and a drug-sniffing K9 was deployed to check the car. K9 Jefe alerted to the scent of narcotics, and officers then searched the car.

Inside, officers found 72 pounds, approximately 330,000 pills, of suspected fentanyl and over 29 pounds of suspected methamphetamine. The estimated street value of the drugs is $2.25 million, TPD said.

Courtesy: Trinidad Police Department

The driver of the car, Bartolo Rodriquez, was arrested and taken to the Las Animas County Jail. Rodriquez faces charges of Unlawful Distribution of a Schedule I or II Substance and two counts of Possession of a Schedule I or II Controlled Substance. He is being held on a $50,000 bond.

