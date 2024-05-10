Over 100 officers set to ride from Norfolk to D.C. as a part of the Police Unity Tour

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Police officers from all around the United States will ride from Norfolk to Washington D.C. on Friday to bring awareness to officers who have died in the line of duty.

The send off ceremony for the annual Police Unity Tour is scheduled to start at 7 a.m. at Town Point Park. This year’s group consists of 100 riders, 30 motorcycle officers and 60 support units, all heading towards the National Law Enforcement Officer’s Memorial in Washington D.C.

Once the riders leave Town Point Park, they will ride on George Washington Memorial Highway towards York County. The group is expected to arrive at Yorktown Beach for lunch by 11:30 a.m.

According to the Officer Down Memorial page, there were 137 line of duty deaths in the country in 2023. 56 officers have died in the line of duty so far in the year 2024.

One of the most recent line of duty deaths in Hampton Roads was in 2020, when Newport News police officer Katie Thyne was killed when she was dragged by a car after a traffic stop.

‘It’s OK to cry’: Emotional Newport News police chief calls officer killed in line of duty a hero

The Police Unity Tour aims to raise funds for the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial and Museum in Washington, D.C., the last stop on the tour.

Check with WAVY.com for more updates.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.