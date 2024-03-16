Over 100 Iowans decry Kim Reynolds' policies in protest outside governor's mansion

Over 100 Iowans from across the state gathered outside the governor's mansion in Des Moines Saturday, chanting “people over politics” in a demonstration aimed to empower constituents as opposed to state government.

Many of the protesters sported signs advocating for Iowa's Area Education Agencies, but all of the protesters interviewed said their motivation for demonstrating outside Terrace Hill stems from the same root — dissatisfaction with Iowa’s government. Heather Sievers, founder of Advocates for Iowa’s Children, organized the protest.

“We are showing that no matter what legislation comes through, that you can't break our community,” Sievers said. “We're standing in front of the governor's mansion because we want to say to the governor that we are asking for her to listen to the voice of the people and not continue to push things forward that we're not asking for and that continue to hurt our communities.”

Sievers said that over the years, Iowans have seen more single-belief systems pushed into legislation, citing the governor's proposed changes to AEAs, which provide special education and other services to school districts. Gov. Kim Reynolds has said the AEAs need more oversight and has cited poor performance of Iowa's special education students on standardized tests.

Reynolds has proposed sending the dollars now spent on AEAs directly to school districts, which could decide whether to contract with other providers for special education and other services or continue to use the AEAs. Democrats and many parents who have spoken at hearings have opposed the changes and praised the work of the AEAs. The Iowa House and Senate are considering bills that take different approaches to overhauling the AEAs.

“I don't think belief systems should be part of law,” Sievers said. “Law is what impacts all people, and the legislation that's been moving forward has been very single-belief system focused and it doesn't represent Iowans.

Holly Long-DeWolf, a resident of Pella and a school social worker for 25 years, came to Des Moines to show support for AEAs and advocate for those who can’t do so themselves.

Long-DeWolf said part of the solution of getting legislators to respect the will of the people is proper leadership.

“”I would prefer our director of education had had a background in education,” Long-DeWolf said. “I've been doing this for 25 years, and there's no way I would take a job to lead this. I know a lot about education, but I don't have an administrator's license, and I absolutely couldn't do that job — wouldn't do that job.”

Hugo Perezloa, a 26-year-old resident of Storm Lake, said he came to protest in support of the rights of his LGBTQ+ peers. Citing Iowa as one of the first few states to legalize same-sex marriage, Perezloa said politics in Iowa have become more bigoted over time.

“I just wanted to show support for my trans folks and everyone who is LGBTQ here in Iowa because … Kim Reynolds — is making it a very hostile state for my LGBT people,” Perezloa said. “I've only known the state of Iowa, so I want to make sure that when I live in this state, I want everyone to feel at home as well.”

Martin Monroe, a member of Iowa Citizens for Community Improvement, came to protest factory farms. Echoing the sentiments of other protesters, Monroe said empowering people is the key to change.

“I believe our country’s been taken over by mega corporations and billionaires. They’re buying everything up and basically destroying democracy in our country,” Monroe said. “This country is not designed to be run by billionaires.”

