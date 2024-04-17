Over 1,600 illegal mopeds, dirt bikes seized in NYPD crackdown

NEW YORK — Over 1,600 illegal mopeds, motorcycles, ATVs and dirt bikes were pulled off New York City streets in a massive NYPD crackdown on the ear-splitting rides, police say.

Cops seized scores of scooters and mopeds without proper registrations and license plates during a 10-day operation across the five boroughs last week. ATVs and dirt bikes were automatically seized because they can’t be registered as vehicles in New York State, and therefore cannot be driven on city roads.

“Your NYPD officers removed 1,670 mopeds, motorcycles, ATVs, and dirt bikes to combat a nuisance that has negatively affected our communities and their quality of life,” NYPD Chief of Patrol John Chell tweeted. “These vehicles are typically unregistered, unlicensed, and uninsured. Thanks to the hard work of officers across NYC, these vehicles will no longer be used to cause issues on our city streets.”

Cops put together “full racks” of the illegal two-wheelers after stopping them at bustling traffic areas like E. Tremont and Creston Aves. in the Bronx.

Members of the NYPD’s Community Response Team, known as the “khaki boys” for the khaki pants they wear, were out en masse April 10 as temperatures reached 70 degrees.

“We got a couple of calls tonight for roving band of illegal dirt bikes, ATVs, scooters, zipping through traffic, in and out of traffic, shutting down streets, shutting down highways, shutting down local roads so they can do their tricks stunting,” NYPD Deputy Commissioner of Operations Kaz Daughtry said that day. “We’re going to be out everyday its nice and looking for illegal dirt bikes and ATVs.”

Those caught riding the illegal vehicles get summonses. Traditionally, the dirt bikes and ATVs are crushed to bits by the NYPD

The issue extends beyond just a nuisance and poses a real threat to public safety as the bikes are often used in robberies and shootings, cops said.

