Over 1,500 people volunteered across West Michigan last Wednesday

HOLLAND — Waves of blue Community Impact Day shirts fanned out across West Michigan on Wednesday, May 15, as 1,522 volunteers tackled projects at 70 sites in Holland, Fennville, Grand Rapids and the surrounding communities.

It was the third annual Community Impact Day, a project that's continued to grow and provides locals a three-hour window in which to volunteer for numerous projects at local businesses and organizations.

Some of the projects included painting the railing along Lake Macatawa at Kollen Park, yardwork at Herrick District Library, painting walls at Latin Americans United for Progress, and cleaning tulip beds in downtown Holland.

Mayor Nathan Bocks and West Coast Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Jodi Owczarski spent the afternoon traveling site to site, offering support and gratitude to the volunteers.

“An event like this warms my heart,” Bocks said. “It's fantastic to see people out, not only supporting their community, but working together."

The event saw about 250 volunteers in 2022. Last year, the number grew to over 900.

“It’s overwhelming,” Owczarski said. “I had a good cry on my way to pick up the mayor because I had so much gratitude for this community, for the people who are willing to invest ... and for making an impact.

Volunteers clear tulip beds in downtown Holland for Community Impact Day 2024.

“This has just been unbelievable and we are already planning for next year.”

Bocks said he, too, couldn’t be more grateful.

“When people come out and work together, they make Holland a better place to live.”

