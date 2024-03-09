Over 1/3 of flights delayed, canceled at Tampa International Airport Saturday

Related video: Record number of Spring Break travelers expected at TPA

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — If you’re planning on taking a flight out of Tampa Saturday, check on your flight status.

At about 11:30 a.m. Saturday, the Tampa International Airport’s website reported that 233 out of Saturday’s 646 flights were delayed, and another 36 were canceled.

In total, that is about 41% of Saturday’s flights being affected. According to a representative from the Federal Aviation Administration, there is an average delay of 45 minutes due to thunderstorms.

“TPA and other Florida airports are experiencing a high number of delays and cancellations due to a long band of thunderstorms to the north of us,” Tampa International Airport said in a statement to 8 On Your Side. “The FAA has a delay program in effect for arriving and departing flights, primarily due to the weather and the high volume of flights today.”

