Power outages are being reported across the Miami Valley as storms move through the region Wednesday.

As of 2:19 p.m., 2,120 AES Ohio customers are without power.

The majority of the outages are being reported in the following counties:

Mercer County- 1,170

Darke County- 940

We will continue updating this story.