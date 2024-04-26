Ovation Fertility clinic destroyed embryos and didn't tell IVF patients, lawsuit claims

A Newport Beach, California IVF clinic is being sued by nine couples alleging a "catastrophic failure at its laboratory" caused embryos to be destroyed by "lethal hydrogen peroxide" before multiple failed implantations, according to one of the attorneys on the case.

A civil suit against Ovation Fertility was filed Tuesday in the California Superior Court in Orange County by the couples who all feel "devastated by what has happened," Rob Marcereau, an attorney representing the plaintiffs, told USA TODAY during a phone interview.

“Ovation Fertility destroyed our last two embryos. It was devastating physically and emotionally to learn that after I had endured all the injections, medications, and painful and invasive procedures, it ultimately was for nothing," Brooke Berger said in a news release about her IVF experience with Ovation. "We want to ensure that Ovation is held accountable for these entirely preventable errors and that this doesn't happen again to other couples who are trying to grow their families.”

Berger and her husband, Bennett Hardy, called Ovation's actions an "alleged cover-up" and said they hope the suit will "reveal the complete truth of what happened before, during and after the failed implantations." The couples in the suit, many of whom have not been publicly identified, believe Ovation tried tricking patients into signing waivers of legal claims and non-disparagement agreements, according to the suit.

"It’s heartbreaking and frustrating thinking about all of the effort we went through, and my wife sacrificing her body physically and mentally with this exhausting process, only to discover the incompetence and a cover-up by Ovation Fertility," Hardy said in the news release.

USA TODAY contacted Ovation multiple times on Thursday but did not receive a response. According to a statement obtained by the Los Angeles Times, the company says that the issue was a one-off occurrence due to a lab error.

Pictured is an embryo implanted in one of the unnamed plaintiffs who sued Ovation Fertility for not disclosing an alleged laboratory incident that occurred in January 2024.

What did Ovation Fertility allegedly do?

The alleged laboratory failure occurred between January 18 and January 30 during the pre-implantation thawing process at the company’s Newport Beach lab, according to the suit.

Once the incident happened, Ovation did not disclose it to the couples, the suit says. The failed pregnancies led to weeks of the couples blaming themselves and their bodies, with some enduring medical procedures like hysteroscopies and biopsies to try and find out what went wrong, according to the complaint.

"These embryos, which are dead, were implanted into these hopeful mothers without their knowledge," Marcereau said during the phone interview. "They had to undergo this invasive implantation process hoping to become pregnant and never had a chance."

To remedy the situation, Marcereau and the suit allege Ovation offered partial refunds for lab fees. Skepticism arose when the company told the couples that to receive the money they had to sign a gag order and agree not to make any claims against them, according to Marcereau.

The couples in the suit are seeking medical and other special damages, damages from loss of earnings and other monetary benefits, punitive damages and "past, present, and future non-economic damages in an amount to be determined at the time of trial."

Ovation calls alleged laboratory error 'an isolated incident,' reports say

Ovation has "protocols in place to protect the health and integrity of every embryo under our care," according to the statement obtained by the Los Angeles Times.

The company went on to call the alleged misconduct "an isolated incident related to an unintended laboratory technician error that impacted a very small number of patients," the California-based outlet reported.

"As soon as we recognized that pregnancy numbers were lower than our usually high success rates, we immediately initiated an investigation," according to the statement, the Los Angeles Times said. "We did not knowingly transfer nonviable embryos for implantation. We have been in close contact with these few impacted patients since the issue was discovered. We are grateful for the opportunity to help patients build a family and will continue to implement and enforce rigorous protocols to safeguard that process.”

The suit includes an unnamed Ovation employee who says issues in the company's laboratories are not one-off, but systemic, Marcereau said. The whistleblower said there have been numerous instances of laboratory failures resulting in lost embryos, according to the attorney.

Pictured is an embryo implanted in one of the unnamed plaintiffs who sued Ovation Fertility for not disclosing an alleged laboratory incident that occurred in January 2024.

More couples could be added to suit, attorney says

Right now, nine couples are being represented in the suit, but Marcereau said the total number will "likely be over 20."

Marcereau said he and the other attorneys attached to the suit are in the process of speaking to six to seven more couples who they believe were affected by Ovation's alleged wrongdoing.

Pictured is an embryo implanted in one of the unnamed plaintiffs who sued Ovation Fertility for not disclosing an alleged laboratory incident that occurred in January 2024.

Finding out what happened is one of Marcereau's and his plaintiffs' goals because he said the fertility medicine industry is "not regulated at all."

"Hair salons have more regulation than fertility medicine," according to Marcereau. "There needs to be legislation (and) regulations so that these kind of things don't continue to happen. There needs to be regulation about the qualifications of people who can operate and work in labs. There needs to be regulations regarding protocols for the storage and throwing of embryos."

Alabama lawmakers passed IVF protections in March that protect providers and patients. This legislation came less than a month after the state Supreme Court upended fertility practices by ruling that frozen embryos are legally protected as children.

What is IVF?

In vitro fertilization, also known as IVF, is a costly medical procedure that involves combining eggs and sperm in a lab dish before transferring the fertilized eggs into a woman's uterus, according to Yale Medicine.

IVF patients take medication to stimulate ovary follicle growth to begin the process, gynecologist Karen Tang, M.D. said. The patients will then undergo a procedure so doctors can retrieve the eggs. The procedure involves the patient being put under anesthesia and doctors using a long and thin needle that they insert through the vagina, according to Tang.

After the procedure, medical clinicians fertilize the eggs with sperm. Next, the "resulting embryos are grown and evaluated for appearance and quality," Tang said.

Sometimes the embryos are tested genetically if one of the patients is a carrier for a serious medical condition or if they have experienced multiple miscarriages, according to Tang. If this is the case, then the "highest quality embryos are then transferred into the uterus," she said.

A single IVF cycle can cost from $15,000 to $30,000 depending on the medical center and the patient’s individual medication needs, Forbes reported. Medications can account for up to 35% of those charges, the outlet said.

Contributing: Hannah Yasharoff

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Ovation Fertility in Newport Beach faces lawsuit for destroyed embryos