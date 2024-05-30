Outsiders shouldn't be tipping the scales in party primaries

Sadly, most local news coverage of the Democratic primary in Iowa’s 3rd Congressional District has focused on the ethics charge against Melissa Vine’s campaign, which she handled admirably by firing the staffer responsible for the transgression.

So voters might not be aware of Vine’s stellar qualifications as a potential member of Congress. I’ll talk about that in a minute.

First, voters need to know the extent to which the national Democratic machine has meddled in yet another local election. Early on, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, or DCCC, endorsed Vine’s opponent, Lanon Baccam. That endorsement has come with a deluge of campaign cash — about $2 million, so far.

Baccam and Vine are vying for the job of “representative.” They want to be the voice of 750,000 Iowans in the US House. When one candidate has a lopsided advantage due to outside financial influence, it’s almost impossible to have a fair election and a level playing field.

This is not intended as a specific criticism of Baccam, but of a system that’s out of control. The problem of national interests influencing local elections — and, yes, Republicans do it too — has only gotten worse in recent years.

Iowans might recall that the DCCC’s senatorial equivalent, the DSCC, endorsed Patty Judge in 2016 and Theresa Greenfield in 2020. Thanks to the huge influx of cash, Judge and Greenfield handily won their primaries — and went on to handily lose the general election.

A candidate can always turn down a DCCC or DSCC endorsement, as J.D. Scholten did in 2020, saying, “I want this race to be run out of Sioux City and not D.C.”

For me, this has become a litmus test. If a candidate accepts the DCCC or DSCC endorsement in a primary, I’ll probably vote for their opponent.

Beyond that, there are other reasons to support Vine. She’s got an excellent grasp of the key issues, and her day job demonstrates her passionate commitment to our community.

Vine works as the director of The Beacon, where women hurt by trauma, substance abuse, and mental illness are provided deep levels of support. The services provided by The Beacon are needed now more than ever.

Vine’s personal story is compelling, too. Ten years ago, she bailed out of an abusive marriage, lost everything, and took a job sacking groceries for $8.50 an hour. She then earned her master’s degree in mental health counseling and went on to get a law degree.

Not only does Vine’s background and track record qualify her to represent us in Congress, in a general election campaign, her story would resonate with voters across the political spectrum.

To conclude, I hope Democratic voters in Iowa’s 3rd Congressional District will consider these things as they go to the polls. Regardless of the outcome of the June 4 primary, the issues and perspective that Vine brings to the campaign are important and should remain part of the conversation leading up to the general election.

Ed Fallon

Ed Fallon is host of the Fallon Forum podcast, a former Iowa lawmaker and a former candidate for governor and Congress.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Outsiders shouldn't be tipping scales in party primaries