Outsider vs. establishment politics on display in North Texas U.S. House races. Who won?

A candidate with the support of Donald Trump and another backed by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton — outsiders in their respective congressional races — are advancing to the next round of voting, following Tuesday’s election.

For the first time in years, North Texas voters had a slate of all new candidates in U.S. House seats long-held by Republican Reps. Kay Granger and Michael Burgess.

Both drew a crowded field of contenders, and after the votes were tallied Tuesday night, one race is headed into a runoff, while the other is advancing straight to the November election after a single candidate got more than half the votes.

In Burgess’ North Texas district, conservative media figure Brandon Gill, with Trump in his corner, defeated candidates with experience as elected officials, former Denton County Judge Scott Armey and Southlake Mayor John Huffman.

In Granger’s, state Rep. Craig Goldman got the most votes, but not enough to avoid a runoff with John O’Shea, a self-described “outsider.”

Brandon Gill avoids runoff with Trump’s support

Gill won 58.38% percent of votes in his district, according to unofficial results from the Texas Secretary of State’s office — avoiding a runoff despite being part of a race with 11 Republican primary candidates.

Gill had the support of former President Donald Trump and U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz as he campaigned for the seat, that is primarily made up of Cooke, Denton and Wise counties.

Gill has proudly touted his Trump endorsement, which is pinned prominently on his X profile: “He is the clear ‘America First’ candidate, and is as loyal and tough as they come. He’s a Cowboy, Businessman, Husband and Father, but also a True Patriot,” the endorsement reads.

“Conservatives of North Texas demand change in Washington,” Gill said in a statement. “They want a secure border, an end to out of control spending, and our America First values represented. I want to thank them for entrusting me with their vote. This campaign wasn’t about me, it was about the people of our great district who want to send a true conservative to Congress that will fight alongside President Trump.”

Gill’s father-in-law is Dinesh D’Souza also well-known in Conservative circles. Gill was involved with making ‘2000 Mules’ with D’Souza, a film that purports widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election. An Reuters fact check found that the film “does not provide any concrete, verifiable evidence of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election.” The Associated Press found “gaping holes” in another fact check.

Ernest Linberger III, an analyst and engineer, is the only candidate running in the Democratic primary.

Goldman and O’Shea headed into a runoff

Goldman and O’Shea are headed into a runoff, with Goldman earning the majority of votes — 44.35% — but not enough to avoid a May 28 head-to-head match-up against O’Shea, who earned 26.39% of votes.



O’Shea, in an interview with the Star-Telegram late Tuesday, cast himself as the “outsider America-first candidate” going up against a member of the “establishment down in Austin.” He touted his endorsement of Paxton, while hitting Goldman for voting in favor of the attorney general’s impeachment.



“I think I like the odds of that race, head-to-head,” O’Shea said.

Goldman didn’t immediately return a call Tuesday night, but in a speech at an election night watch party, he addressed the possibility of a runoff.

“If we make the runoff, then we will work like hell to continue running until the runoff,” Goldman said.

Goldman reflected on why he’s running and his political experience.

“We’re certainly at a tipping point in our nation’s history,” Goldman said. “This is not the same nation that I grew up, when I watched Ronald Reagan on TV, and we need to get back to that. And every single thing that I fought for, all the values and issues I fought for in Austin is exactly what I’m going to take to Washington D.C.”

Democrat Trey Hunt won 58.08% of votes in the Democratic primary.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.