At outset of heat wave, a worker collapsed onto a scaffolding and died in Providence

PROVIDENCE − A construction worker was pronounced dead at the hospital Tuesday after he collapsed while he worked on the exterior of a downtown building in the mid-afternoon heat, according to Providence police.

Police went to the scene near the front entrance to the Omni Hotel at 2:35 p.m. to find two firefighters attending to the man, says a police report.

The man had experienced a medical episode as he worked on scaffolding at a height of about 40 feet in heat of about 91 degrees, police say.

He collapsed onto the platform he was on..

The downtown job site where a construction worker collapsed. He was pronounced dead soon after that on Tuesday.

The two firefighters, who arrived via bicycle and were first on scene, brought the man down and also administered cardiopulmonary resuscitation, police say.

Additional lifesaving efforts at Rhode Island Hospital were unsuccessful, police say.

A foreman for the job told police that the crew had begun work at 8 a.m. and they took a break at 10:30 a.m., according to the report.

The foreman said the crew had stayed hydrated, the police said.

Providence Firefighter Grayson Smith and fire Lt. Matthew Kiley navigate North Main Street on their patrol bikes in May 2024.

