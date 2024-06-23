'Outraged,' Mayor Ginther, City Council President Hardin react to Short North mass shooting

Following the early-morning mass shooting that wounded 10 in the Short North, Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther issued a statement at 11 a.m. Sunday, followed by Columbus City Council President Shannon G. Hardin issuing a statement at 12:30 p.m.

All 10 victims are expected to survive.

Here is Ginther's full statement.

"The gun violence that occurred early this morning in the Short North is outrageous, it's unacceptable and it must stop.

"Despite what happened, I want to reassure the community that the Short North is safe, but every neighborhood could be safer. Our officers are doing their best to protect our families, but they can't shoulder the burden on their own.

"Collaboratively, we can and must do better. We need the community to step up with tips and information to hold the perpetrators of this shooting accountable. We need parents to step up — to know where their kids and teens are, and to enforce curfew in their homes. And we need the state and federal governments to step up and keep guns off of the streets and out of the hands of violent criminals.

"If they don't have the courage to do it, then they need to get out of our way and let us act. Our community demands and deserves better."

Here is Hardin's full statement.

"Angry and outraged to wake up to another senseless shooting," he wrote.

"I met with Short North community leaders just three days ago to discuss safety and other neighborhood issues. We will continue to be vigilant this summer and consider additional safety measures as needed in the area and across the City.

"We won't allow our neighborhoods to be terrorized by these reckless shootouts. And we once again ask state government and the courts to stop blocking common-sense gun control policies and allowing guns to pour into our streets.

"We need your help to track down these offenders, hold them accountable, and keep our neighborhoods safe.

"If you have information regarding the incident or the suspect vehicle, a white Honda civic, please contact Columbus Police Felony Assault Detective Jones at 614-654-4373, or email JMJones@columbuspolice.org. Anonymous tips can call Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477).

"I am praying for everyone affected by this violence."

