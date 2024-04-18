‘Outrageous and sad’: Family suing now-closed Mt. Hood Senior Living after resident death

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The family of a woman who died after wandering away from a senior living facility is suing for over $10 million.

Back in December, Ki Soon Hyun walked out of the Mt. Hood Senior Living Facility and died of hypothermia.

“What happened to our mom is outrageous and sad,” said the woman’s daughter, Alex Smith. “How could someone in a lockdown facility be missing after less than 24 hours of occupancy?”

Clackamas County forces event center in Boring to shut down after alleged code violations

The State of Oregon suspended the license of the center, which operated out of Sandy, after the death. Now the family is suing, with their lawyers saying the center should have been shut down before Hyun’s death.

“They had items on the books to shut this place down and they didn’t,” said Peter Eidenberg, the lawyer representing the family with Keating Jones Hughes. “We cannot trust our regulators in living care facilities.”

KOIN 6 News reached out to the company that used to operate the facility for a statement but didn’t receive a reply in time for publication.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.