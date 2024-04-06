With outrage over strike mounting, Israel punishes officers and vows to let more aid in

Israel has fired two military officers and reprimanded three others over the drone strikes that killed seven aid workers in Gaza. Israel also said it would take steps to increase the flow of humanitarian aid into the devastated Palestinian territory. That includes temporarily reopening a key border crossing into hard-hit northern Gaza. The United Nations says much of the population in northern Gaza is on the brink of starvation. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office announced the new steps on Friday. Hours earlier, U.S. President Joe Biden told Netanyahu that future U.S. support for the war in Gaza depends on Israel doing more to protect civilians and aid workers. Gaza health officials say the Palestinian death toll has passed 33,000.

