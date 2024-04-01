Outlaws & Legends gets down to the nitty gritty at 13th annual festival
Country music fans packed the Back Porch of Texas on the north side of Abilene over the weekend for the 13th annual Outlaws & Legends music festival.
A slightly windy start gave way to prime springtime weather as fans enjoyed a lineup of festival favorites and newcomers. This year's headlining act Friday night was The Nitty Gritty Dirty Band.
Proceeds from the festival benefit the Ben Richey Boys Ranch and Family Program, which provide a safe environment for boys to live in and become successful members of society. The program also supports single mothers with families, training and shared housing, along with selected resources.
Last year's event awarded $100,000 to Ben Richey, the nonprofit's largest single-year donation to date.
This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: Outlaws & Legends gets down to the nitty gritty at 13th annual bash