Outlaws & Legends gets down to the nitty gritty at 13th annual festival

Country music fans packed the Back Porch of Texas on the north side of Abilene over the weekend for the 13th annual Outlaws & Legends music festival.

A slightly windy start gave way to prime springtime weather as fans enjoyed a lineup of festival favorites and newcomers. This year's headlining act Friday night was The Nitty Gritty Dirty Band.

Mark Powell shakes hands with fans as he performs during Friday’s Outlaws & Legends music festival in Abilene.

Proceeds from the festival benefit the Ben Richey Boys Ranch and Family Program, which provide a safe environment for boys to live in and become successful members of society. The program also supports single mothers with families, training and shared housing, along with selected resources.

Mary Ann Castillo begins to tear up as she watches a group of recruits enlist in the Marine Corps during a break Friday.

Last year's event awarded $100,000 to Ben Richey, the nonprofit's largest single-year donation to date.

Jaime Hanna (left) plays with his father Jeff during the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band’s performance at the Outlaws & Legends music festival in Abilene Friday.

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: Outlaws & Legends gets down to the nitty gritty at 13th annual bash