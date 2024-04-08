Outer harbor dredging begins in Holland

HOLLAND — A project to remove roughly 31,000 cubic yards of sediment from the outer Holland Harbor began over the weekend, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

King Co. in Holland was awarded a $901,885 contract to hydraulically dredge the harbors in Holland and Grand Haven this spring, according to a news release. Both harbors are expected to be completed by May 31.

The public is urged to avoid areas actively being dredged and follow all posted warning signs, according to the USACE. Lights and signs will mark the discharge pontoon in the nearshore area.

“Maintaining commercial traffic to Holland is an important part of our maintenance dredging in West Michigan,” said Liz Newell Wilkinson, operations manager at the Grand Haven Office of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Detroit District. “Keeping the shipping channel open provides a receiving port for the city and a safe harbor of refuge for vessels seeking shelter on Lake Michigan.”

Dredged sediment in Holland will be relocated through nearshore placement, according to the release. It will be piped offshore to the 8-12 foot-deep lake bottom. The state-permitted area for sediment placement begins 1,200 feet south of the south breakwater and continues approximately 4,500 feet.

Holland Harbor is a deep draft commercial harbor with more than 6.5 miles of maintained federal channel. USACE is required to maintain project depths of 23 feet at the harbor entrance and 21 feet in the inner channel and Lake Macatawa.

