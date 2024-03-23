Outer Banks wildlife refuge voted one of the best in the U.S.

RODANTHE, N.C. (WNCN) — A North Carolina nature area preserved for waterfowl and other animals that live in maritime environments has been voted one of the best national wildlife refuges in the United States.

Pea Island National Wildlife Refuge, located in the Outer Banks between Rodanthe and Nags Head, has been voted No. 9 in the country by readers of 10Best, USA Today’s lifestyle and travel vertical.

“Serving as a nesting, resting and wintering area for migratory birds along the Atlantic Flyway, visitors can observe impressive flocks of swans, ducks and other waterfowl, in addition to other wildlife, such as sea turtles,” the site said about the Outer Banks nature area.

According to the National Park Service, Pea Island National Wildlife Refuge was established in 1938 and about 13 miles in length with 5,834 acres of land plus 25,700 acres of “Proclamation Boundary Waters.”

116 computers, guns, and over $67K in cash seized from Rowan County gambling establishments

Visitors can see many different types of species at the “birder hotspot,” including waterfowl like geese and ducks, shorebirds such as sanderlings and terns, wading birds like egrets and herons and raptors such as osprey and peregrine falcons, the National Park Service says.

According to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, there are over 370 species of birds that can be seen at Pea Island National Wildlife Refuge.

A visitor center for the nature area is located at 14500 NC Highway 12 in Rodanthe and is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The refuge itself is open from sunrise to sunset and is open year-round. There are two wildlife trails that the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service describes as “short” and “universally accessible.” There is also a service road around North Pond that can be walked, but visitors are warned of “thorny vegetation, insect activity, and traffic along the portion on Highway 12.”

In addition to hiking and birding, other activities at Pea Island include fishing (line and crabbing/shell fishing), biking, boating and dog walking, but only in certain areas. Check to see the restricted areas for each activity before visiting. Refuge staff also conduct sea turtle talks and canoe tours during the summer.

Top 10 wildlife refuges in the U.S., as voted by 10best.com readers

Rank Location 1. Neal Smith National Wildlife Refuge — Prairie City, IA 2. Wheeler National Wildlife Refuge — Decatur, AL 3. J.N. “Ding” Darling National Wildlife Refuge — Sanibel, FL 4. Bosque del Apache National Wildlife Refuge — Bingham, NM 5. Humboldt Bay National Wildlife Refuge — Loleta, CA 6. Kilauea Point National Wildlife Refuge — Kilauea, HI 7. Big Oaks National Wildlife Refuge — Madison, IN 8. Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge — Commerce City, CO 9. Pea Island National Wildlife Refuge — Rodanthe, NC 10. Atchafalaya National Wildlife Refuge — Lottie, LA

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.