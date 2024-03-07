Outdoors coming indoors Bottle Works, Penguin Court will host nature, conservation expo

Mar. 7—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — This gathering will reconnect people with nature while highlighting conservation and outdoor recreation.

The seventh annual NatureWorks, presented by Brandywine Conservancy's Penguin Court and Bottle Works, will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Bottle Works, 411 Third Ave. in the Cambria City section of Johnstown.

Melissa Reckner, Penguin Court's program manager, said NatureWorks is a great way to spend a few hours learning about the outstanding environmental and outdoor recreation organizations working in and around the Laurel Highlands.

"Through hands-on activities, people of all ages can gain an understanding of this region's rich natural resources and obtain tips on how they can help protect and enjoy them," she said.

On site will be 25 organizations and state agencies that will offer fun ways to appreciate the natural world.

Attendees will have the opportunity to tie a fishing fly; create an animal track booklet to identify footprints in the snow or mud; make a piece of chalk colored with iron oxide collected from abandoned mine discharges and treatment systems; compare their "wingspan" to those of birds; practice turkey-calling; and appreciate the vast network of trails in the region.

"The idea is to not only educate the public on environmental topics through activities and introduce them to the wonderful local conversation organizations, but also introduce the public to a space they might not otherwise have gone into because they don't feel like they're an artsy person," Reckner said.

"Then maybe they'll return and take in a new appreciation for local artistry."

Presenters and topics include:

—Allegheny Ridge Corp. — Pittsburgh-to-Harrisburg Main Line Canal Greenway will have maps to color and information on local bicycle and water trails.

—Benscreek Canoe Club will teach participants about water safety and kayaking.

—Bluebird Society of Pennsylvania will discuss bluebirds and how to properly sight nesting boxes.

—Brandywine Conservancy's Penguin Court will talk about animal tracks visible in snow and mud.

Participants will use rubber replicas and ink to make identification booklets.

—Cambria County Conservation District will have live reptiles and amphibians.

—Cambria County Library will offer information on its StoryWalks in Stackhouse Park and on the Ironworks Trail in downtown Johns-town.

—Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources' Bureau of Forestry will have an interactive tree identification quiz.

—First Waves will offer film screenings at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on ongoing watershed conservation projects.

—Friends of the Inclined Plane Trail will discuss trail building.

—Johnstown Ridgebacks will talk about its interscholastic youth mountain biking team.

—Laurel Highlands On and Off Road Bicycling Association will discuss off-road biking and trail development.

—Lorain/Stonycreek Hiking Trails will provide information on upcoming events, geocaching, a land navigation course and guided hikes of trails.

—Mountain Laurel Trout Unlimited will demonstrate fly-tying and macros.

—National Wild Turkey Federation — Allegheny Plateau Chapter will provide turkey call tune-ups and discuss conservation efforts.

—Penn State Master Gardeners will offer information on butterfly lifecycles.

—Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources' Bureau of State Parks — Prince Gallitzin State Park will offer evergreen identification and painting with needles and cones.

—Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission will have reptiles and amphibians and provide ways to tell the differences between similar animals. There will also be a craft to make.

—Pennsylvania Master Naturalist will have common backyard bird identification information, along with a scavenger hunt with binoculars. There will be a wingspan poster and painting with a feather.

—St. Francis University Rural Outreach Chemistry for Kids will use purple cabbage as a pH indicator with household items.

—SEADS Garden Center will provide information on its nursery and mission.

—Somerset Conservation District will discuss bees as pollinators and offer a craft.

—Somerset County Recycling will provide attendees the opportunity to sift through a landfill to separate recyclables.

—Stackhouse Park will provide nature crafts to compliment the park's StoryWalk.

—Stonycreek-Conemaugh River Improvement Project will make iron oxide colored chalk.

—U.S. Department of Agriculture will present information on rabies.

It will also have animal furs on display.

The featured artist will be Ebensburg resident Paul Seymour, whose exhibition "Nature's Palette: Art Inspired by the Earth" will be on display throughout the event.

"We want people to recognize the improvements that have been made through the conservation efforts that have been taking place over the last 20 years," Reckner said. "With bald eagles nesting in the Johns-town area and more stream and river miles available to fish or kayak without becoming stained by iron oxide pollution, it's evident that restoration efforts are working. There's a lot of work left to be done and a lot that goes into maintaining these systems, so we don't go backward, but what I want people to take back is pride in their community and maybe support these conservation groups."

She said educating the public on regional environmental and outdoor recreation organizations is the main goal of the event.

"It's a good opportunity for these groups to share news of what they are doing," Reckner said. "Hopefully, they can garner some more members out of the day or receive some donations."

Matt Lamb, Bottle Works' creative director, said Bottle Works is engaged in conservation efforts with its rooftop garden and community greenspaces, making the event a natural fit for them.

"Each vendor brings something different to the table, and they'll have various information on how to enjoy the outdoors without leaving a footprint behind," he said. "We have everything from the bike trail folks to the state agencies that are involved in conservation, and there's also fun stuff to do with the kids."

Lamb said the NatureWorks draws a large crowd each year.

"It's a fun event where people can learn a little bit in the process," he said. "Johnstown has great outdoor recreation opportunities and people will get to learn about that."

There is no fee to attend.

For more information, call 814-535-2020 or visit www.bottleworks.org.