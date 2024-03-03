Outdoor, lifestyle clothing shop coming to downtown Brighton

BRIGHTON — A local couple and their investment partners split a former steakhouse in downtown Brighton into three storefronts. Earlier this week, they announced what the final slot will hold.

Town to Trail Outfitters, an outdoor and lifestyle clothing shop with hiking and camping equipment, is expected to open later this year at 312 W. Main St.

Todd and Natalie Buckley have already moved their businesses into the other two storefronts. One holds The Buckley Jolley Real Estate Team, of which Todd is a partner, and the other holds Natalie's boutique Wallflower Mercantile.

"It was one of the concepts we had considered for that space," Todd said of Town to Trail Outfitters. "We both really enjoy those types of stores, and with Natalie's retail experience and our love for the outdoors, camping, skiing, hiking, running, it’s a good natural fit."

Todd said they'll assemble a team to run the shop, while he continues brokering real estate and Natalie continues running the mercantile.

"It's going to be a combination of outdoor apparel and lifestyle apparel," he said. "Attracting top brands was important to us, brands that people know or would like to know."

The outfitter will carry a limited selection of outdoor equipment, including backpacks, tents, sleeping bags, headlamps and water bottles.

The shop is expected to host special events and collaborate with other downtown merchants, including Running Lab.

Buckley said he expects the new shop to open in August or September.

The building has a varied history. It housed a dime store until the 1980s, when it was first converted into three storefronts, occupied by various businesses over the years. When Sagano Japanese Bistro and Steakhouse opened in 2009, the approximately 7,700-square-foot building was changed to house a single enterprise.

After the restaurant closed in early 2022, the building was purchased by Mill Pond Centennial Building and converted back to separate fronts.

