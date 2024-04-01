Outdoor inflatable park could pop up soon in Virginia Beach mall parking lot

VIRGINIA BEACH — Malls are going to great heights these days to offer entertaining experiences for customers, and a new trend that fits that need may land soon in Virginia Beach.

An inflatable playground could be coming to the Lynnhaven Mall parking lot this summer. It would be located in the area between the mall’s movie theater and South Lynnhaven Road.

The mall has applied for a conditional use permit for the outdoor recreation facility. The 40,000-square-foot park would consist of four inflatable zones, concessions and portable restrooms. It would be surrounded by a fence with black mesh.

The Planning Commission unanimously recommended approval, and the City Council will vote on it Tuesday.

The park would be seasonal through September with hours of operation from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week.

Andrea and Kevin Morris would operate it. Andrea and her husband Kevin are franchisees of the company Funbox, which has parks across the country. A portion of the Funbox’s proceeds are donated to local foster care agencies.

“We think this is going to be great for the community,” Andrea Morris told the Planning Commission last month.

Inflatable parks have popped up in shopping mall parking lots across the country over the last few years as mall operators look to draw more foot traffic.

“As our business evolves, we need to bring in experiential things like this,” Michael Harris, Lynnhaven Mall general manager, said at the Planning Commission meeting.

The Morrises asked to be able to play amplified music in the park to provide a fun atmosphere. The couple agreed to stay in communication with nearby residents on the noise level. The commission agreed.

“We are temporary, but our goal is to bring it back year after year if the mall allows us and everything goes well,” Kevin Morris said.

