Outdoor gas leak in Northeast DC causes 7 buildings to evacuate

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — DC Fire and EMS said crews responded to a gas leak in Northeast Friday evening.

Crews responded to the 900 block of T St. just after 7 p.m. after receiving reports of an outdoor gas leak. There, they found that an underground gas line had accidently been struck by workers.

Seven buildings in that surrounding area were evacuated out of precaution.

No injuries were reported.

