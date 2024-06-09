“Outdated thinking”: Biden border action won’t solve core of immigration problem

Progressives and advocacy groups are criticizing President Biden for his new executive border action, which shuts down asylum claims when the southern border is overwhelmed. Award-winning immigration journalists Paola Ramos and The Atlantic’s Caitlin Dickerson join Ali Velshi to discuss. The current thinking around immigration is outdated, says Dickerson, as are the solutions downstream. Says Ramos, the action flies in the face of Biden’s 2020 campaign promises.

