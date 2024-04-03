After outcry from neighbors, Franklin County hits pause on proposed golf course development

The controversial sale of a more than 129-acre former private golf course in Franklin County is off the table for now.

Franklin County Judge-Executive Michael Mueller said in a social media post Tuesday — the day before a Wednesday special meeting to discuss the sale of the former Duckers Lake Links — that the county has called off the meeting.

Neighbors place “Keep Duckers Green, Stop the Sale” signs in their yards, as seen in Frankfort, Kentucky, Friday, March 29, 2024. The land was bought by Franklin County in 2022 for $850,000. Now the county may sell it to developers for as much as $1.3 million. Silas Walker/swalker@herald-leader.com

“After numerous conversations with community members, as well as discussions with the Hickman Branch Development Company, we are in agreement that further discussions need to take place concerning the future of the Duckers property,” Mueller wrote in a Facebook post. “Therefore the Hickman Branch Development proposal has been withdrawn.”

The Franklin Fiscal Court purchased the property in 2022 for $850,000 from Whitaker Bank, which had run the property for several years after the private course went belly up.

The fiscal court issued a request for proposals to developers in 2023.

The Hickman Branch Development Company was the highest bidder. Its proposal was to purchase the golf course for $1.3 million and to put homes, apartments, condominiums and a possible restaurant and brewery on the property.

Resident Mark Toothaker shows the land that used to be Duckers Lake golf course in Frankfort, Kentucky, Friday, March 29, 2024. The land was bought by Franklin County in 2022 for $850,000. Now the county may sell it to developers for as much as $1.3 million. Silas Walker/swalker@herald-leader.com

Duckers Lake neighbors say they heard about the proposal to turn the former golf course, which borders Duckers Lake, into homes after neighbors sent an open records request to county officials last year.

At the time of the 2022 purchase, there were no discussions about the county selling the property, neighbors and former fiscal court officials said.

Others said the county roads, sewer and water infrastructure would have to be upgraded — at a cost to taxpayers — before any development could proceed. Others argued the county didn’t need more high-end housing, but instead affordable housing close to town.

Duckers Lake is near the Franklin and Woodford county line.

Mueller said the county hopes to work with the residents to determine the best use of that land.

“We look forward to working with the residents of Duckers and continuing our efforts to find the best use of this property,” Mueller said.

The fiscal court used $850,000 in federal coronavirus money to purchase the golf course, according to county officials and documents.

Mueller previously said two lawyers have said the county can sell the land and make a profit.