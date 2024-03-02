OUTAGE: High winds causing power outage in Brigham City

BRIGHAM CITY, Utah (ABC4) — Hazardous winds have caused a power outage in Brigham City, city officials said.

A tree has reportedly gone down on power lines in the area of Lindsay Park.

The outage will affect the north side of Paxton Place to the south side of Park Place.

High winds causing delays, closures across the state

Crews will be working to repair and restore power, officials said.

Estimated time for restoring power will be three-five hours.

“Due to high winds, more power outages are possible. If you experience a power outage please call 435-723-6868,” officials said.

This post will be updated as more information becomes available.

