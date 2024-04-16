Outagamie County Board vice-chair Dan Gabrielson unanimously elected as new board chair

Outagamie County Board member Dan Gabrielson, right, takes the board chair seat after being unanimously elected to the position on Tuesday.

APPLETON - Outagamie County board supervisor Dan Gabrielson was unanimously elected county board chair Tuesday after serving one term as vice-chairperson.

Gabrielson represents District 5 covering southeast Appleton and has served on the county board for eight years.

"I look forward to serving the board and residents of Outagamie County," Gabrielson told The Post-Crescent. "We have a lot of work to do and I look forward to helping the board get it done."

The board chair and vice-chair are elected by fellow board members for two-year terms. The chair is the top position on the board and has the power to administer oaths, countersign ordinances, preside over meetings and act as the spokesperson for the board.

Gabrielson will replace former chair Jeff Nooyen, who served six terms on the County Board and four terms as chair before deciding not to run for reelection this year.

Replacing Gabrielson, board member Dean Culbertson was unanimously elected as county board vice-chair.

Four new county board members sworn into office

Four new county board members were sworn into office Tuesday after all 36 Outagamie County Board members were up for election April 2 to serve a two-year term on the board.

County Board members serve as a legislative authority for the county, making decisions on county ordinances and deciding how county money is used through committees they are appointed to and adopting the county budget.

New county board members include District 2's Dana Johnson replacing Nadine Miller; District 19's Jayme Heiser who beat incumbent Chad Cooke; District 20's Mark Mitchell who secured his spot over incumbent Joe Santonato; and District 25's Mike Janke who replaced Nooyen.

