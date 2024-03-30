Ousted New Lebanon village manager fights termination in court

Former New Lebanon Village Manager Glena Madden has taken the village and its current interim village manager to court.

Madden was placed on paid administrative leave in February pending an internal investigation.

Council voted 4-3 to pass a resolution during a meeting on March 19 that terminated Madden from her position.

Council members also approved another resolution to appoint Robert Anderson as interim village manager.

A writ of quo warranto alleges that this violated the employment agreement Madden entered in October 2023.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: New Lebanon council votes to fire village manager after investigation

Under the terms of the employment agreement, Madden’s employment may be terminated by a two-thirds vote, which would be a vote of at least 5-2, court documents allege.

The filing also alleges that the resolutions to terminate Madden and appoint Anderson did not appear on the regular council meeting agenda and were not circulated to other members or members of the public, which would violate Ohio’s Open Meetings Act.

The filing states that Anderson was “unfairly and improperly” placed as interim village manager and should be removed.

Madden requests that she be reinstated as village manager.

We will continue to follow this story.











