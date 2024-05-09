Ousted Adams Township clerk facing election integrity criminal charges

ADAMS TWP. — Stephanie Scott, the former Adams Township clerk, is facing criminal charges in connection with alleged voter integrity issues surrounding the 2020 general election.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced charges on Wednesday against Scott and her attorney, Stephanie Junttila, also known as Stephanie Lambert, for “permitting an unauthorized computer examiner access to voter data, including non-public voter information, concerning the 2020 presidential election."

Scott, a supporter of former President Donald Trump and a far-right Republican who is campaigning to be Hillsdale County’s next clerk, stands charged with using a computer to commit a crime, unauthorized access to computers, conspiracy to commit unauthorized access to computers, misconduct in office, and concealing or withholding a voting machine as well as disobeying a lawful instruction or order of the secretary of state as chief election officer.

Former Adams Township Supervisor Mark Nichols and former Township Clerk Stephanie Scott stand across the parking lot from the Adams Township Hall during a recall election in May 2023 which ousted them from office.

Scott did not immediately return a call Thursday from The Hillsdale Daily News seeking comment on the allegations.

Nessel’s office stated in a news release that Scott intentionally disregarded numerous instructions from the director of elections acting on behalf of the secretary of state’s office to present the Adams Township voting tabulator to an authorized vendor for maintenance.

Withholding the tabulator led to a Michigan State Police search of the Adams Township Hall on Oct. 29, 2021, where a tablet-type device that had been removed from the election tabulator was recovered from a locked drawer in the clerk’s office after access was granted by the township treasurer.

Michigan State Police troopers exit the Adams Township Hall with a tablet device seized during the execution of a search warrant Oct. 29, 2021.

The search of the township hall came days after Scott was stripped of her duties in overseeing elections in Adams Township by Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson and the seizure of other election-related equipment earlier that week by the Hillsdale County Clerk’s Office.

The turmoil surrounding Scott’s actions combined with her being stripped of her duties eventually led to her being successfully recalled from office during a special election in May 2023 with Suzy Roberts being elected to replace her in a landslide victory.

Former Adams Township Supervisor Mark Nichols, an America First Republican and supporter of Scott’s throughout the contentious election integrity investigation, was also recalled from office.

More: Search warrant executed at township hall, election equipment confiscated

More: Adams Township supervisor, clerk ousted in recall election

In addition to the allegations that Scott did not allow an authorized vendor to complete preventive maintenance on Adams Township’s tabulator, Benson, in 2021, stated Scott was unwilling to complete required certifications of public accuracy testing of voting machines.

Lambert, who was retained by Scott to represent her during the initial investigation, spoke to The Hillsdale Daily News on the issue in late May 2022 stating that she believed Scott fulfilled her duties and obligations as the township clerk in protecting voter integrity.

Lambert, at the time, said Scott was directed by Benson's office to perform an early update of the township's ballot tabulator that "would wipe data she was to maintain pursuant to election data laws."

"She was then told by the Secretary of State that there is no election data on a tabulator, which is false, and Scott has an expert opinion from Ben Cotton proving that it does contain election data which would be wiped with an update," Lambert explained.

Lambert was indicted by a grand jury in August 2023 and faces four felony charges following a special prosecutor's investigation into a conspiracy to seize voting machines following the 2020 presidential election.

Subscribe Now: For all the latest local developments, breaking news and high school sports content.

Nessel's office announced additional charges against Lambert May 8 in connection with Scott's alleged role in election law violations in Adams Township. Lambert has been charged with using a computer to commit a crime, unauthorized access to computers and conspiracy to commit unauthorized access to computers.

The Hillsdale County Clerk’s Office seized other election materials including ballots from the 2020 presidential election from the township hall out of security concerns.

Scott is running against Chief Deputy Clerk Abe Dane, who has been endorsed by outgoing Hillsdale County Clerk Marney Kast, for Hillsdale County’s top election office.

— Contact reporter Corey Murray at cmurray@hillsdale.net or follow him on X, formerly Twitter: @cmurrayHDN.

This article originally appeared on Hillsdale Daily News: Nessel charges former Adams Township clerk with election law crimes