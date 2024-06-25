Ouray police chief fired for “poor performance” following two internal investigations

OURAY, Colo. (KREX) — Ouray Police Chief Jeff Wood was fired Monday following the conclusion of two internal affairs investigations that commenced after allegations of rape that occurred at his home in May 2023 involving his stepson and two others.

In a letter from Ouray City Administrator Silas Clarke, Wood was terminated for, “poor work performance, violations of state law and other actions inappropriate for the Chief of Police.”

Two internal investigations concluded that among other incidents, Wood acted in a “cavalier manner” toward a case involving an elementary school janitor accused of taking inappropriate photos of young children.

In Clarke’s termination letter to Wood, he states. “I have seen no evidence that you are being unfairly targeted or that the investigations were in any way unfair. In fact, it seems just the opposite.”

