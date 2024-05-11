OUPD respond to a rape in parking lot of campus apartment

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) — The University of Oklahoma Police Department informed students of a rape that happened during the early morning hours on Saturday outside of a campus apartment complex.

At 3:45 a.m., authorities responded to the Traditions East Apartments, near Asp. Avenue and Imhoff Road. Police said that the victim reported that they were raped in a vehicle by an unknown male suspect in the parking lot of the apartment complex.

There is no other information at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

